Plans for 2025 American Bach Summer Festival

Gallery of the American Bach musicians
Tickets are now available for the 37th Season of American Bach, led by Artistic Director Jeffrey Thomas. The season will begin next month with the San Francisco Bach Festival. Some readers may recall that last year the Festival had been pared down to only two concerts. This year there will be five offerings, the first four of which will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 50 Oak Street. The Finale Concert will begin at 4 p.m. The first two performances will take place in the Sol Joseph Recital Hall, and the remaining three will use the full space of the Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.
Ticket prices will start at $20. They may be purchased online through Tix hyperlinks on a single Web page. There will be a 20% discount for purchasing all five events with discounts of 15% for four events and 10% for three events. The dates for the performances, with hyperlinks for single-event purchases, which also show program contents, are as follows: Wednesday, August 6, Thursday, August 7, Friday, August 8, Saturday, August, 9, Sunday, August 10. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. except for the final concert, which will begin at 4 p.m.
No comments:
Post a Comment