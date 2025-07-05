Plans for Other Minds Festival 29

The Brava Theatre, venue for Other Minds Festival 29
The full plans for the Other Minds Festival 29 have almost been finalized. This year it will not take place until the middle of October. The venue will again be the Brava Theater, located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street. (For those familiar with the area, it is a few blocks to the east of the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery.) Concerts will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 16, Friday, October 17, and Saturday, October 18, with a Sunday performance at 3 p.m. on October 19. Panel discussions will precede each performance, beginning an hour before the concert. City Box Office has created a single Web page for purchasing tickets for each of the events, as well as a single Festival Pass for all performances. The works to be performed will be as follows:
- October 16: “Simultaneous” (Pamela Z) and “Songs of Exile and Wine” (Peter Garland)
- October 17: “Sundial,” “Violin Diptych,” Études, and a new work (Samuel Adams) and “Dark Waters” (Ingram Marshall)
- October 18: “Three Pieces for Drum Quartet” (James Tenney), “Piano Piece” (Kristine Tjøgersen), and “Modesty of the Magic Thing” (Zeena Parkins)
- October 19: specific works not yet announced
