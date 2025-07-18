Pocket Opera to Conclude Season with Offenbach

The Swedish Baron de Gondremarck (baritone Jonathan Spencer, right) with his baroness wife (soprano Madison Hatten, left) and Raoul de Gardefeu (Andrew Metzger, center)
Pocket Opera will wrap up its season with an opéra bouffe. As might be expected, the season will go out with raucous comedy. The music of Jacques Offenbach will support this comedy of Parisian life based on a libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halevy. It involves the efforts of the Parisian dandy Raoul de Gardefeu (tenor Andrew Metzger) to seduce a baroness, more specifically La Baronne de Gondremarck (soprano Madison Hatten).
As usual, the performance will take place in the Gunn Theater at the Legion of Honor. It will begin at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 27. As many readers probably know by now, the Legion of Honor is a component of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. It is located at 100 34th Avenue, which is basically right in the center of Lincoln Park. General admission will be $89. Those age 30 and under may purchase tickets for $35. A Web page has been created for online purchases. Those visiting that page will quickly notice that not many seats remain available for purchase.
