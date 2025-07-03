Program Plans for 2025 Schwabacher Concert

Poster design for It’s Complicated—Love & Opera (courtesy of the Merola Opera Program)
As was announced at the end of May, the next public performance to be presented this season by the Merola Summer Opera Program will be the annual Schwabacher Summer Concert. This year’s event has a subtitle: It’s Complicated—Love & Opera. The “main event” will be the so-called “confrontation scene” from Giacomo Puccini’s one-act opera “Suor Angelica.” This scene is best known for concluding the aria sung by the title character, “Senza mamma.” The program will also include extended scenes from four operas by Gaetano Donizetti: Il Campanello, Roberto Devereux, Anna Bolena, and Don Pasquale.
This program will be given two performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. The venue will be the Concert Hall of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, which is located at 50 Oak Street. A Web page has been created for online ticket purchases; but, as of this writing is unresponsive. The best way to determine whether or not tickets are still available will be to call the San Francisco Opera Box Office at 415-864-3330.
No comments:
Post a Comment