SFB: Plans for 2025–2026 Season

The grand pas de deux in the second act of Helgi Tomasson’s The Nutcracker performed by Jasmine Jimison and Fernando Carratalá Coloma (from the Web page for the coming SFB season)
Given that this site first announced the 2024–2025 season of San Francisco Ballet (SFB) in November of last year, some may think that this article is appearing significantly early than usual. Nevertheless, SFB released its plans for the new season at the end of April; and, since summer activities tend to be relatively quiet, now is as good a time as any to inform readers! As usual, most of December will be devoted to Helgi Tomasson’s staging of The Nutcracker; and the specific dates and times will be forthcoming to accommodate preparations for the holiday season.
The 93rd season will begin with the usual Opening Night Gala on January 21. Dates for the season performances next year have been set as follows:
- January 23–February 1: Resident Choreographer Yuri Possokhov’s interpretation of Alexander Pushkin’s Eugene Onegin will be given its world premiere.
- February 10–15: Balanchine: Father of American Ballet will present three of George Balanchine’s most iconic works: “Diamonds,” the third and final ballet in Jewels; “Serenade,” the first ballet created for American dancers; and “Stars and Stripes,” Balanchine’s most overt celebration of Americana.
- February 27–March 8: The Blake Works is a full evening ballet by William Forsythe, receiving its SFB premiere and setting the music of James Blake.
- March 19–29: The Don Quixote ballet created jointly by Helgi Tomasson and Yuri Possokhov will return to the War Memorial Opera House stage.
- April 10–16: La Sylphide, originally choreographed by Filippo Taglioni in 1832, is the tragic tale of a young Scottish farmer seduced by a mystical sylph.
- April 24–May 3: Mere Mortals was created by choreographer Aszure Barton to explore the implications of artificial intelligence.
A Web page has been created for the coming season. This includes a hyperlink created for subscription alternatives. Nutcracker tickets are currently available only to season subscribers. They will become available to the general public in late September.
