SFCMP Announces Plans for 55th Season

A little over a week ago, the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) announced plans for its 2025–2026 Concert Season. It has been inspired by the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States, and the title of the season will be American Reflections: Hear/Now. American Reflections will be the title of each of the four programs to be presented during this 55th concert season. Once again, the schedule will be a “movable feast” involving the alternation between two different venues. Dates, times, and venues, along with subtitles for each program, will be as follows:
Sunday, November 16, 4 p.m., Brava Theater, Exuberance: This will be the West Coast premiere of “First Work,” completed on a commission this year by Samuel Carl Adams. This will conclude the first half of the program, while the second half will conclude with “Chamber Symphony,” composed by John Adams (Sam’s father) in 1992. The Brava Theater is located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street.
Saturday, January 31, 8 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Fire & Lightening: “Mosaic,” composed by Elliott Carter for harp and ensemble, will received its West Coast premiere. The harp soloist will be Amy Ahn. The venue is located on the top floor of the Veterans Building, which is on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street.
Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m., Taube Atrium Theater, Steps Toward Ascent: The featured composer will be Steve Reich with the performance of his “Jacob’s Ladder,” composed in 2023.
Saturday, May 16, 7:30 p.m., Brava Theater, Full Circle: John Adams will return, providing the season with its “bookends.” Appropriately enough, his second offering will be “Son of Chamber Symphony.” This was completed in 2007, about fifteen years after “Chamber Symphony.”
The Web page for this season has already been created. This will provide a much more thorough account, along with options for both individual and season tickets. As in the past, seating will continue to be by general admission.
