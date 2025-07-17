SFCS to Bring Brahms “Requiem” to Davies

Readers familiar with the music of Johannes Brahms will probably appreciate the above scare quotes. The Wikipedia page for A German Requiem found the right way to describe this music. It is “sacred but non-liturgical.” This means that each of the eight movements is a setting of text from the German Luther Bible. All of these texts are explicitly identified in the Wikipedia Web page for this composition.
Robert Geary conducting SFCS and a full orchestra in Davies Symphony Hall (photograph by Kristen Loken)
This will be the fourth year of the Summer Festival Chorus presented by the San Francisco Choral Society (SFCS). As readers might guess, this year (as was the case last year) the program will be devoted to a single composition, which will be A German Requiem. As in the past, instrumental accompaniment will be provided by the California Chamber Symphony. Readers familiar with the music know that there are solo passages for only two vocalists. For this performance they will be soprano Cara Gabrielson and baritone Andrew Pardini. Artistic Director Robert Geary will conduct.
There will be only one performance, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, in Davies Symphony Hall, on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street. Tickets prices are $49, $65, and $80; and they may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page. As usual, that Web page includes a “map” showing which tickets are available in which sections. $20 Rush Tickets will be available at the door for those with a college student ID.
