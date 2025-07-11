SFO Plans for Opening Weekend of 103rd Season

Yesterday San Francisco Opera (SFO) announced the plans for the festive opening weekend of its 103rd season. As was reported about a month ago, the first opera of that season will be Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim will conduct this latest stage in the journey she has planned to account of the works of both Verdi and Richard Wagner. Tenor Yongzhao Yu will make his SFO debut in the role of the Duke of Mantua. The title role will be sung by Mongolian baritone Amartuvshin Enkhbat, and Romanian soprano Adela Zaharia will take the role of Gilda. The production will be directed by Jose Maria Condemi. The performance will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 5, in the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue. A Web page has been created for purchasing all available tickets.
Festive opera lovers in the lobby of City Hall for last year’s Opera Ball (from the SFO Web page for this year’s event)
That performance will be both preceded and followed by the annual Opera Ball. This will take place in City Hall, which is on the other side of Van Ness from the Opera House. Festivities will begin with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by a full formal dinner at 6 p.m. After the conclusion of Rigoletto, City Hall will host an After-Party beginning at 11 p.m. As usual, a Web page has been created with all necessary information for those interested in attending.
Finally, the weekend will conclude with the 50th anniversary celebration of Opera in the Park. The SFO orchestra will again be led by Kim. The “usual plan” is that the program will begin with an opera overture, after which it will accompany vocalists that will be performing during the fall season. The “Park” is, of course, Golden Gate Park. This is a vast expanse, and the venue for the concert will be the bandshell in Robin Williams Meadow. The performance will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 7. As always, no tickets will be required.
