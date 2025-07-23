SFP 2025–2026: Hear Now and Then Series

To the best of my knowledge, Hear Now and Then is a new series launched for the 2025–2026 season of San Francisco Performances (SFP). According to the booklet for the new season, the series was conceived to “explore music from one thousand years in the past to how the future of music might sound.” That sounds like an ambitious undertaking for only three performances. Nevertheless, I have every reason to believe that the performers, both vocalists and instrumentalists, will be up to the task.
All performances will be weekend events, all beginning at 7:30 p.m. The first will be on a Friday with the other two on Saturday. The Friday performance will take place at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church (1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the corner of Franklin Street); and the other two will be in the Civic Center at Herbst Theatre (on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue).The specific dates and their related performers are as follows:
Friday, December 5: Trio Mediæval vocalists Linn Andreas Fuglseth, Anna Maria Friman, and Jorunn Lovise Husan will return to St. Mark’s having last performed there for SFP in April of 2023. They are an a cappella ensemble based in Norway. They have an impressively diverse repertoire; but, for their return to SFP, they will present a program devoted entirely to the music of Hildegard of Bingen.
Davóne Tines (left) with members of Ruckus and some of their instruments (from the SFP Web page for his performance)
Saturday, February 7: Baritone Davóne Tines will explore the vocal repertoire from the Baroque period (George Frideric Handel) to the immediate present. He will be accompanied by Ruckus, declared by SF Classical Voice to be “the world’s only period-instrument rock band.” Further information about the contemporary composers is forthcoming; but the program will also include traditional hymns, songs, and reels.
Saturday, April 18: The series will conclude with a solo flute recital by Claire Chase. She was a San Francisco Symphony Collaborative Partner during the 2022–23 season, giving a solo recital in February. On that occasion, she performed Marcos Balter’s “Pan,” is a 70-minute piece scored for flute, live electronics, and an ensemble of community performers. This was part of a 24-year project to create a new body of flute music leading up to the 100th anniversary of composer Edgard Varese’s 1936 flute solo, “Density 21.5.” Having arrived at that anniversary year, she will present a program entitled Density 2036.
Subscriptions are now on sale for $190 for premium seating in the Orchestra, the Side Boxes, and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $170 for the center rear of the Dress Circle and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $150 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. (These prices include $65 for all seating in St. Mark’s.) Subscriptions may be purchased online in advance through an SFP Web page. Orders may also be placed by calling the SFP subscriber hotline at 415-677-0325, which is open for receiving calls between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. When single tickets go on sale, they may be purchased by visiting the specific event pages. The above dates provide hyperlinks to the appropriate Web pages.
No comments:
Post a Comment