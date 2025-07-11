Sifter Quartet on Queen Bee Records

Cover of the album being discussed (from the Amazon.com Web page)
Once again, this site is doing its best to report on latest album produced by Queen Bee Records on the date of its release. The title of the album is Flake/Fracture, and it is a performance by a quartet called Sifter. The group is led by trombonist Rob Ewing, who is also the composer of six of the eleven tracks on the album. Rhythm is provided by Lisa Mezzacappa on bass and drummer Jordan Glenn. Mezzacappa is the composer for one of the tracks, and Glenn accounts for two. The remaining member of the quartet is Beth Schenck on alto saxophone, who contributes two of the tracks.
Also once again, the entire album is a little less than an hour in duration. Each of the players has his/her own approaches to improvisation, but there is a clear sense of togetherness in how this ensemble performs as a whole. Indeed, the give-and-take when solos merge into polyphony makes for a particularly engaging listening experience. Those overall experiences explore a spectrum of dispositions from pleasantly quirky to intensely reflective.
Amazon.com has created a Web page for this new release. As of this writing, the tracks are only available for MP3 download. Some readers may recall that Queen Bee is Mezzacappa’s “house label.” Her performing skills are as absorbing in her solo work as they are when she is providing rhythm for her colleagues. In that context readers may also recall that I have had a particular interest in her bowing techniques, which serve her performances with Sifter as well as they do in her other engagements.
