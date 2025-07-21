The Bleeding Edge: 7/21/2025

This will be a relatively quiet week on the Bleeding Edge. All of the venues will probably be familiar to regular readers, and two of them will be giving two performances this week. One of them is the continuation of a previously reported event, the next two revival performances of Audium VI on the 176 loudspeakers at Audium on Friday, July 25, and Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 p.m. The other is the Center for New Music, which will conclude its programs for this month with performances on Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July, 27, at 2 p.m. The other two events are as follows:
New York trumpeter Dave Scott, who will be visiting the Black Cat Supper Club (from his BayImproviser Web page)
Wednesday, July 23, 7 p.m., Black Cat Supper Club: Trumpeter Dave Scott will be visiting from New York. He will lead a quartet, whose other members are pianist Leonard Thompson, David Ambrosio on bass, and drummer Mark Ferber. The club is located at 400 Eddy Street on the northwest corner of Leavenworth Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 25, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Angel is the performing name of guitarist and vocalist Angelo Idrovo. He is based in that part of the East Coast that used to be called Megalopolis. (According to Wikipedia, that is now a lower-case word; and the region is called the North East Corridor.) He has come to the Bay Area after a cross-country road trip. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
