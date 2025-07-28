The Bleeding Edge: 7/28/2025

One might say that this week on the Bleeding Edge will be both modest and busy. The only events within the San Francisco city limits will be taking place on Thursday, July 31; but there will be three of them! They are likely to overlap, but also likely is that each will appeal to different tastes. Start times and venues are as follows:
6 p.m., San Francisco Public Library, Main Branch: Unless my archives are mistaken, the last encounter with the Del Sol String Quartet was when the visited they San Francisco Conservatory of Music this past March. I found it more than a little perplexing that BayImproviser did not take the trouble to identify the individual members of this ensemble: violinists Benjamin Kreith and Hyeyung Sol Yoon, Charlton Lee on viola, and cellist Kathryn Bates. They will contribute to an event called Everybody’s Climate 2025 with a full-length performance of The Jingwei Bird. The program will consist entirely of new works by Asian-American composers with settings of bilingual poetry contributed by Genny Lim. For those that do not already know, the venue is located in the Civic Center at 100 Larkin Street; and, because this is a library, there will be no charge for admission!
Saxophonist JustKing Jones (from the BayImproviser Web page for his visit to San Francisco)
7 p.m., Black Cat Jazz Supper Club: Saxophonist JustKing Jones will lead a quartet, whose other members will be pianist Jordan Williams, Jason Clotter on bass, and drummer Malcom Charles. He has just returned from his GENESIS Tour of Europe, which took him to Paris, Dublin, London, and Newcastle. His style is based in modern jazz with both gospel and Caribbean influences. This evening will be the first of a three-night residency. The Black Cat Supper Club is located in the Tenderloin at 400 Eddy Street.
7:30 p.m., SF JAZZ Center: This will also be the beginning of residency, this time lasting four nights through Sunday. The Sun Ra Arkestra will present a program entitled (true to the spirit of its founder) We Travel the Spaceways. For those unfamiliar with Ra, that spirit blends big band swing with his spirit of “cosmic jazz” and “Afro-futurist pageantry.” Each night will present a different set, all led by saxophonist Knoel Scott. Those that like to “sit still and listen” to their jazz should be informed that, on the positive side, there will be a different set each night; but all four performances will be open dance-floor events! The Center is located at 201 Franklin Street on the northwest corner of Fell Street.
