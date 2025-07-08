The Bleeding Edge: 7/8/2025

Now that we have made it past the extended holiday weekend, things will pick up again on the Bleeding Edge. My guess is that, by now, all of the venues will be familiar to regular readers. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, July 10, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual monthly set of four adventurous performances. As usual, the titles of the sets tend of be as interesting as the performers. For example, Antimatter is a solo project by Xopher Davidson, who seems to be as informed by mathematics as he is by music theory and practice. Similarly, Kim West has a history of performing with adventurous bands; but as Famous Techno she will present a solo synthesizer set. Sholeh Asgary will perform a solo set based on “innate properties of everyday objects,” following up on her duo performance with Leila Abdul-Rauf at The Lab this past March. Finally, Audre is the duo of Michael Gendreau and Jorge Bachman working with modular synthesizers, shortwave radio, turntables, and field recorders. The venue is located in Haight-Ashbury at 552 Haight Street.
Friday, July 11, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: As usual reed player David Boyce will host his semi-regular Friday evening series entitled Other Dimensions in Sound. This week’s performance will be a solo harmonium performance by NAVA. The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, July 11, and Saturday, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Audium: Believe it or not, this will be the 50th anniversary of the Audium Theater. Its 176 loudspeakers will be engaged for a revival performance of “Audium VI.” This tape music was created by cofounder Stan Shaff. His son David Shaff has reconceived the piece for the current speaker configuration. There will also be “an interactive lobby experience with objects from the theater’s historic archive.”
Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be between $20 and $30.
Saturday, July 12, 3 p.m., San Francisco Public Library (SFPL), Golden Gate Valley Branch: Jon Leidecker (Wobbly) will present Melt the North Pole, a “live sound collage performance” of electronic voices. This was created for a series of climate crisis events being hosted by the San Francisco Public Library at different locations throughout this month. The venue is located at 1801 Green Street, between Laguna Street and Octavia Street. As usual, there will be no charge for admission.
Saturday, July 12, 6 p.m., The Lab: As of this writing, this is the only event planned for this venue. It is the final performance by Aine Nakamura for her hands on tape installation. She will also perform a duo set with Jacob Felix Heule. As readers probably know by now, The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is particularly convenient for those using public transportation, since it is a short walk to the corner of 16th Street and Mission Street. Busses stop at that corner for both north-south and east-west travel, and downstairs there is a station for the BART line running under Mission Street.
Cheryl E. Leonard collecting sounds for her music (from the BayImproviser Web page for her performance this week)
Sunday, July 13, 1 p.m.., SFPL, Main Library: Some readers may recall that around this time last year Cheryl E. Leonard present Antarctica: Music from the Ice at the Golden Gate Valley SFPL. This year she will “take her act” to the Main branch. Once again, her performance will be based on field recordings, collected this time from not only the icebergs of Antarctica but also Europe’s largest glacier and the frozen lakes of Yosemite National Park. The performance will take place in Koret Auditorium on the lower level of the Library, which is located behind City Hall at 100 Larkin Street.
