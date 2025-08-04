Chez Hanny to Continue August with Quartet

Matt Steckler with his saxophone
Following up on yesterday afternoon’s trio performance, the second Jazz Chez Hanny concert for this month will be presented by a quartet. This group will be led by saxophonist and composer Matt Steckler. The other members will be pianist Matt Clark, Fred Randolph on bass, and drummer Deszon X. Claiborne. Steckler recently released his latest album, Old Friends Beckoned New Sounds Reckoned, which is currently available for MP3 download through its Amazon.com Web page.
As usual, the performance will be on a Sunday afternoon, August 17, beginning at 4 p.m. Admission remains $25 payable through cash or check. There is also a Zelle option of transferring the $25 to jazz@chezhanny.com. Donations will also be accepted, which are tax-deductible. Those familiar with these “house concerts” probably “know the drill” by. Nevertheless, here are the specifics, pretty much repeated from the past, for the benefit of newcomers:
These events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through electronic mail to jazz@ChezHanny.com with a Subject line mentioning “jazz,” “Chez Hanny,” or “concert” to avoid being mistaken for spam. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Those attending should be vaccinated but are accepted on the honor system, and masks are optional. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
No comments:
Post a Comment