Naxos Releases Volume 12 of Soler Project

Once again there has been a lapse of over two years in the Naxos project to record all of the keyboard sonatas of Antonio Soler. At that time I had observed that the production team was trying to make up for lost time in the wake of pandemic conditions. However, now that the latest (twelfth) album was released a little over a week ago, I am less certain about the overall timing of the project!
The new release accounts for the next thirteen sonatas in the canon. It begins with the third sonata (and last) in the Opus 8 collection (the first two having appeared in Volume 11), all of which have the same four-movement structure. All of the remaining tracks are single-movement sonatas. If I am to believe the on-line catalog, the total number of sonatas is 120, meaning that there will probably be one more volume to account for the remaining nine sonatas.
Once again, the pianist is a competition-winner. Jaeden Izik-Dzurko was awarded the First Prize in the 67th Maria Canals International Music Competition of Barcelona, held in 2022. The recording was made about two years later under the auspices of the Competition and produced by the soloist. Those (like myself) interested in a full account of Soler’s keyboard sonatas can finally catch a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel!
