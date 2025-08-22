San Francisco Performances in November

Following the busy month of October, San Francisco Performances (SFP) will present only three concerts in November. Two of them will be guitar recitals presented in association with the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. The other will mark the beginning of the SFP Chamber Series. This month all performances will take place in Herbst Theatre, located on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue.
Saturday, November 8: The members of the Los Angeles Guitar Quartet are Bill Kanengiser, John Dearman, Matt Greif, and Douglas Lora. Lora is the latest member to join the quartet, having previously performed in the Brazil Guitar Duo. Ticket prices will be $80 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $70 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $60 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony.
Loic Rio, Amaury Coeytaux, Laurent Marfaing, and François Kieffer, the members of the Modigliani Quartet (from the SFP event page for their coming recital)
Friday, November 14: The Guitar Quartet will be followed by a string quartet. This will be the Modigliani Quartet, whose members are first violinist Amaury Coeytaux, second violinist Loïc Rio, violist Laurent Marfaing, and cellist François Kieffer. As was announced this past July, they will present György Kurtág’s Opus 1, his first string quartet, followed by two more traditional quartets from the First Viennese School: Joseph Haydn (the second quartet, in F major, in the Opus 77 “Lobkowitz” collection) and Ludwig van Beethoven (the first of the three “Razumovsky” quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven, Opus 59, Number 1, in F major). Ticket prices will be $75, $65, and $55.
Saturday, November 22: The month will conclude with another guitar quartet, this time The Romeros: Celin, Pepe, Celino, and Lito. They will be joined by soprano Amy Goymerac for the world premiere performance of “La Cita,” composed by Douglas Cuomo. Most of the selections on the program will be arrangements, and most of those arrangements were prepared by Pepe. Ticket prices will be $85, $75, and $65.
