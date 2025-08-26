September 2025 “Emerging Composers”

Artistic Director & Conductor Eric Dudley leading the members of the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players
Next month will see the next concert of world premieres presented by the ARTZenter Institute, in cooperation with San Francisco Contemporary Music Players. The last such performance, presenting the awards of six Emerging Composers Completion Grants, took place at the end of last May. On that occasion I observed that listening to six brand-new compositions in a single program put a bit of a strain on even the most attentive listener. That observation seems to have had some impact, because next month’s program will consist of only four works as follows:
- Viskamol Chaiwanichsiri (University of Missouri, Kansas City): Sky Lantern
- Pablo Martinez Teutli (University of California, Berkeley): Nimbos de centellas
- Jaebong Rho (Yale University): nejimakiHaruki
- David Vess (University of Miami): Eternal Threshold
Once again, the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., this time on Friday, September 5. It will take place in Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building. located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. Each of the composers has received a $3000 grant to cover travel to San Francisco and accommodations. The performance will be presented free of admission, and no reservations will be required.
