Another Brouwer Opportunity Now on YouTube

Italian guitarist Nino D’Amico performing a brief but engaging account of music by Leo Brouwer (screenshot from the YouTube video of this performance)
Those familiar with this site probably know that I try not to miss any opportunity to listen to the music of Cuban composer Leo Brouwer. Yesterday provided such an opportunity with the release of the latest OMNI on-Location video on YouTube. This was a solo guitar performance of Brouwer’s “La Gran Sarabanda,” performed by the Italian guitarist Nino D’Amico. In spite on the “Gran” title, this is a relatively short composition, very much in the spirit of sarabande movements from Baroque suites. Like those predecessors, the music begins with a stately rhetoric; but no one would confuse Brouwer’s approach to expressiveness with any of those predecessors! The entire composition is only about five minutes in duration, but D’Amico’s focused account leads the attentive listener through the full scope of that expressiveness.
