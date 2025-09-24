Brahms’ Legacy?

Johannes Brahms definitely deserves to be remembered for the prodigious diversity of genres in his catalog of compositions. That said, many of us also remember him for this remark:
If there is anyone I have not offended in this room, I beg their pardon.
President Donald Trump addressing the United Nations General Assembly (photograph by Timothy A. Clary, Agence France-Presse, from Al Jazeera Media Network article)
It was hard for me to ignore this memory while reading Al Jazeera’s account of the speech that Donald Trump gave to the United Nations yesterday. The good news is that I continue to enjoy listening to Brahms (which is definitely more satisfying than keeping up with reports of international relations).
