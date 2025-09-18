Outsound Presents: October, 2025

Outsound Presents’ iconic three-leaf clover logo (from the Outsound home page)
I do not seem to have received word of any Outsound Presents concert this month. The good news is that next month will see the performance of the next concert in the SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series. My most recent mailing suggested that this will be the usual two-set evening; but, when I checked my Google Calendar, there was an announcement of only a duo performance by pianist Thollem McDonas and Rent Romus on his usual diversity of saxophones, given the title Bloom Project.
As usual, the concert will take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission will be by a suggested donation between $15 and $20. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. around the middle of next month on Sunday, October 19.
