Rob Sudduth to Return to Chez Hanny as Leader

Rob Sudduth playing his saxophone (courtesy of Jazz Chez Hanny)
If my archives are accurate, saxophonist Rob Sudduth gave his last performance for Jazz Chez Hanny in August of last year. On that occasion he was on the front line for a tribute concert for Gerry Mulligan led by Mulligan’s drummer Ron Vincent. Next month Sudduth will lead a quartet of his own called the Rob Sudduth Big Horn Quartet. To be fair, Sudduth’s baritone saxophone will be the only horn in the quartet; but there is no questioning that the baritone instrument is a big one! The repertoire that he will bring to his next appearance will include the partnership of Duke Ellington with Billy Strayhorn, Thelonious Monk, and Charles Mingus.
Sudduth will be joined by pianist Ben Stolorow, who had joined him in last year’s tribute concert. His bass player will be John Wiitala, who performed with the Dred Scott Trio at Chez Hanny towards the end of May of last year. The drummer will be Ron Marabuto, who has been a familiar face at Chez Hanny (even if I have no personal record of any of his performances).
As usual, the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 12. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission will be $25, payable by cash, by check made out to Jazz Chez Hanny, or by Zelle through jazz@chezhanny.com. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
