SFCCO Coming to Old First Church

SFCCO in performance (from the ensemble’s home page)
This year Old First Church will host the next program of new compositions prepared by the San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra (SFCCO). The title of the program will be Unanswered, Forbidden, Unforgettable. The announcement of the performance describes the offering as “a journey through questions, voices once silenced, and music that refuses to be forgotten.” To be fair, many (if not most) listeners are likely to have “first contact” experience with the composers on the program. Those composers and their works to be performed are as follows:
- Hussein Al-Nasrawi, Moroccan Splendor & New York Wonders
- John Beeman, the Finale (Act II, Scene 6) of the opera Ishi, depicting the last survivor of the Yahi tribe
- Michael Cooke, the Finale of his fourth symphony, entitled “Deconstructing Beethoven”)
- Ben Dorfman, Two Movements for Chamber Orchestra with the titles “In the Silence” and “The Unanswerable Question”
- Vance Maverick, Lights Out
- Stardust, Les Fleurs Interdites: Les Bijoux
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 18. The venue the Old First Church at 1751 Sacramento Street, just east of Van Ness Avenue. General admission is $25 with a sliding scale available for students and seniors, and tickets will be available at the door. Further information is available by calling 650-667-0160.
