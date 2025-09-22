The Bleeding Edge: 9/22/2025

The final Bleeding Edge of the month will be a busy one. It will include the two previously reported events that will take place at the Center for New Music at the end of the month. It will also introduce a new venue into the list of “usual suspects.” Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, September 25, 6 p.m., Asian Art Museum: This will be the next program of electroacoustic improvisation during the museum’s extended hours on Thursday evenings, performed by Yan Jun and Kevin Corcoran.
Friday, September 26, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. For this particular evening, Boyce will give a duo performance with Juan Almiñana Obando serving as DJ. There will also be a second set of music by Funkonya. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster design for Red Clay Sound Haus (from its BayImproviser Web page)
Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, 7:30 p.m., Audium: Apparently, last week’s announcement of the final performance by Red Clay Sound Haus was premature. In the immortal words of Bullwinkle Moose, “This time fer sure!” (presumably). For those that do not already know, this performing space has 176 loudspeakers. It is located at 1616 Bush Street, and the price of admission will be any amount between one and thirty dollars.
Friday, September 26, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Bassist Lisa Mezzacappa will lead a sextet given the somewhat coy name 5(ish). The front line will be shared by Aaron Bennett on tenor saxophone and Kyle Bruckmann, who alternates among different sizes of oboe and synthesizer. They will be joined by Mark Clifford on vibraphone. Rhythm will be provided by pianist Brett Carson and Jordan Glenn on drums. For those that do not yet know, the venue is a bookstore located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street.
Saturday, September 27, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Darren Johnston will lead his Standard Issue quartet performing on a “peace cannon.” (Those wondering just what that is should be prepared to join the audience.) The other members of the group are Kai Lyons on guitar, bassist John Wiitala, and Lorca Hart on drums. This will be at the same venue as last night’s performance. However, in this case there will be a cover charge of $20 (cash at the door). Reservations may be arranged by calling 415-586-3733.
Sunday, September 28, 6 p.m., Noc Noc: Future Perfect SF is a monthly performance of music based on live electronic hardware. The contributing performers will be Mister Unruly, Aquamoon, A.K.aye, Minus Man, and David Leikam. There will apparently be “atmospheric” audio between the sets provided by DJ Clairity and Pixelpusher. Admission will be free.
