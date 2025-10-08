Choices for October 17, 2025

Apparently, I spoke too soon when, a few weeks ago, I wrote that the first date requiring a choice to be made would be November 14. Now it turns out that choices will be required for events all taking place on October 17. As was announced this past August, that will be the date when pianist Conrad Tao will present the program he prepared based on Sergei Rachmaninoff’s relationship to popular music for San Francisco Performances. However, there will be two other programs, both taking place in churches that will probably be familiar to many (most?) readers. Those venues, and the events taking place, will be as follows:
First Unitarian Universalist Church, 7 p.m.: Chanticleer to present a concert following up on their day-long celebration of choral music, during which they will be joined by students from both Lowell High School and the Ruth Asawa School of the Arts. There will be no charge for admission. No tickets will be necessary. All that is necessary is that those interested in attending should fill out a Web page created by Chanticleer. The venue is located in Cathedral Hill at 1187 Franklin Street on the southwest corner of O’FarrellStreet.
SFCO Concertmaster Robin Sharp with her violin (courtesy of SFCO)
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m.: One block to the south of First Unitarian, the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) will present its first MainStage program. Each of the three selections will be situated in a different century. Concertmaster Robin Sharp will be the soloist in a performance of Max Bruch’s first violin concerto, composed in the key of G minor. The program will begin with one of Ludwig van Beethoven’s most familiar compositions, his overture for the incidental music he composed for Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s play Egmont. Between these two familiar compositions, SFCO will play selections for a suite by Jennifer Higdon entitled Dance Card. The venue is almost due south of First Unitarian Universalist at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the intersection with Franklin.
