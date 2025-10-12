Choices for October 25, 2025

Having written this past Wednesday about the need to choose between performances this coming Friday, October 17, I have discovered that the following weekend will be busier, particularly on Saturday, October 25. One was accounted for at the beginning of this month, and another will be given three performances over the course of the weekend. Specifics are as follows:
War Memorial Opera House: The first performance of Richard Wagner’s final composition, Parsifal, will begin at 1 p.m. Most readers will probably know that the approximate running time will be about four hours and 50 minutes, including two intermissions. This accounts for the early start time! Ticket prices range from $35 to $447. All tickets may be purchased in the outer lobby of the War Memorial Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue or by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday.
Author Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic with Director L. Peter Callender (courtesy of OP)
Creativity Theater: This venue, which seats around 140, will be rented out to Opera Parallèle (OP). It will host the first event of its season. As previously reported, this will be the 50-minute opera Hello, Star, composed by Carla Lucero on an OP commission with a libretto by Jarrod Lee based on a book by local author Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic. Staging will be by Director L. Peter Callender. This will be the one event that has alternatives. There will be two performances at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and one more performance on Sunday, October 26, beginning again at 2 p.m. The theater is located in the Children’s Creativity Museum in Yerba Buena Gardens at 221 Fourth Street. Ticket prices are on a “Pay What You Can” basis, with recommend amounts of $15, $30, and $60.
Center for New Music (C4NM): This has been a quiet month at C4NM. Most of the action took place this past Friday and Saturday. However, at the end of this month, composer and performer JG Thirlwell will present a one-hour performance of “Silver Mantis.” This is a multi-channel electro-acoustic composition. The “electro” will involve theremin, sampling technology, and additional software. A prepared piano will account for the “acoustic” side. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $20 with the usual reduced rate of $15 for students and C4NM members, and the performance will begin at 6 p.m.
