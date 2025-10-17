Clerestory to Begin Season Inspired by Light

Poster design for the beginning of the new Clerestory season (from the Eventbrite Web page from which tickets may be obtained)
The Clerestory vocal chamber ensemble will begin its new season in less than a month’s time. The title of the first program will be Light Unhindered. This has been described in the advance material that I received as “a transcendent journey from shadow to brilliance,” which “weaves together a contemplative program of a cappella works that invoke celestial illumination and spiritual awakening.” The earliest work on the program will be the “Exultemus Domine” setting for double choir by Benedetto Bagni. Little is known about this composer; but, according to his Web page on the Choral Public Domain Library (CPDL) Web site, he “was probably born in Ferrara, and active in Bologna around 1609.” The most recent work on the program will be “Surge Illuminare,” composed by Michael John Trotta.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place on Friday, November 14, beginning at 8 p.m. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located on Cathedral Hill at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the intersection with Franklin. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page with prices of $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.
