Omni Video: Guitar, Oboe, and Cello

Following up on last Friday, I can now account for the second of the two new videos produced by OMNI on-Location. The music being performed was the Opus 146a by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, an “Aria” movement scored for oboe, cello, and piano. This was extracted from the Opus 146 “Concerto da camera,” composed in 1950 and scored for oboe and strings with optional parts for three horns and timpani.
By way of full disclosure, I have never had an opportunity to listen to Opus 146 in its entirety. However, just in this year I have encountered Castelnuovo-Tedesco in two previous chamber music settings through the release of Omni videos. The end of April saw a performance of the Opus 206 “Ecloghe,” a four-movement composition scored for flute, English horn, and guitar. This was followed at the end of July with a three-movement sonatina for flute and guitar.
Guitarist Giovanni Masi, oboist Elena Branno, and cellist Raffaella Cardaropoli, performing on a path at the Santuario de Santa Maria Assunta (screen shot from the video being discussed)
Both of these were “indoor” performances. The new release was filmed on the outdoor grounds of the Santuario de Santa Maria Assunta in the Italian town of Solofra. The camera work is generous in choosing a variety of backgrounds, one of which includes mountains in the distance. It would be fair to say that video director Fabio De Piano took an inventive approach to balancing the rich diversity of scenery against Castelnuovo-Tedesco’s relatively brief (seven and a half minutes) “Aria.” That said, the serenity of the music is well served by the different perspectives of a natural setting.
No comments:
Post a Comment