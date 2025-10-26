Romeros Returning to San Francisco Next Month

Romero sons Lito and Celino performing with their fathers Pepe and Celin (courtesy of SFP)
In a little less than a month’s time, the guitar quartet known as The Romeros will return to San Francisco. Most readers probably know by now that this ensemble was originally founded in 1960 by Celedonio Romero and his sons Celin, Pepe, and Angel. Celin and Pepe are still performing, but the other two members are now Celin’s son Celino and Angel’s son Lito. Their return program will include the world premiere performance of “La Cita,” composed by Douglas Cuomo for soprano and guitar quartet. The soprano will be Amy Goymerac. As is usually the case, most of the program will consist of arrangements of works from the Renaissance period to those of contemporary composers. However, it will conclude with a composition by Pepe entitled “De Cadiz a la Habana (Colombianas).”
As usual, this event will be presented jointly by San Francisco Performances (SFP) and the OMNI Foundation for the Performing Arts. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 22. Ticket prices will be $85, $75, and $65. They may be purchased online through an SFP Web page. They may also be purchased by calling 415-392-2545. They will also be available at the door along with 50% off student rush tickets and 20% off senior rush tickets.
