SFCS to Pair Ola Gjeilo with Vaughan Williams

Poster design for the program being announced (from a City Box Office Web page)
Some readers may recall that, a little less than two years ago, the San Francisco Choral Society (SFCS) introduced the Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo to its audience. Artistic Director Robert Geary conducted the world premiere of Brontë, a choral work in eight movements scored for four-part (SATB) chorus, strings, and piano, setting excerpts from poems by Emily Brontë. Next month SFCS will revisit this composition for another performance, coupling it with an earlier work, by about a decade, that Gjeilo composed. The title of that work is “The Lake Isle,” which will conclude the next SFCS program; and, for that performance, SFCS will be accompanied by the California Chamber Symphony, joined by Maxwell Gibbs on guitar and pianist Keisuke Nakagoshi. The program will begin with “Dona nobis pacem,” a cantata in six continuous movements composed by Ralph Vaughan Williams. This will also involve accompaniment by the California Chamber Symphony, along with vocal solos by soprano Michele Kennedy and baritone Kenneth Goodson.
This program will be given two performances at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 15, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 16. The venue will be Trinity+St. Peter's Episcopal Church, which is located at 1620 Gough Street, between Bush Street and Pine Street. Tickets may be purchase through City Box Office using the above hyperlinks. Ticket prices range from $40 to $60. The Sunday performance will be available for livestream at a charge of $40 up until 1 PM. A separate Web page has been created for this option, limited to one ticket per email address.
