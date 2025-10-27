The Bleeding Edge: 10/27/2025

After last week’s relatively quiet one on the Bleeding Edge, this week will compensate with a generous number of offerings. Only one event has already been taken into account, the Halloween program that the Kronos Quartet has prepared for San Francisco Performances this coming Friday, October 31 (of course), beginning at 7:30 p.m. The remaining seven events of the week are as follows:
Monday, October 27 (tonight!), 7 p.m., Artists Television Access: Rewards Program is an improvisational trio, which will provide the soundtrack for a “three-projector celluloid meditation” created by experimental filmmaker Ellie Vanderlip. The keyboardist of the trio is James Wallace, who performs under the name Skyway Man. Zekarias Musele Thompson contributes “sonic composition” to the trio. Miles Lassi is an interdisciplinary artist; but, for this performance, he will probably be the percussionist. The venue is located in the Mission at 992 Valencia Street on the northwest corner of 21st Street.
Wednesday, October 29, 6 p.m., Bar Maritime: Saxophonist Kasey Knudsen will lead a trio whose other members are John Wiitala on bass and drummer Eric Garland. They will be jamming over the course of three hours. The bar is located at 417 Stockton Street.
Wednesday, October 29, 7 p.m., Make-Out Room: Knudsen’s trio will overlap the monthly Jazz at the Make-Out Room performance. The opening set will be taken by the Dave Slusser Trio, led by saxophonist Slusser. Rhythm will be provided by Erich Hunt on acoustic bass and drummer Donald Robinson. They will be followed at 8:15 p.m. by the Plonsey Scheme quartet, led by Dan Plonsey, who plays a variety of different saxophones. He is joined by vocalist Mantra Plonsey with Tomek Sinclair on guitar. Mic Gendreau will alternate between electronics and drums. For those unfamiliar with the venue, it is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street.
Thursday, October 30, 6:30 p.m., Mercury Cafe: Shimmering Leaves is a quartet that performs original compositions and improvisations. It is led by drummer Dave Mihaly, who also plays piano and sings. Michael Cavaseno plays a variety of guitars and invokes acoustic effects. Saxophonist David Boyce will alternate on drums. Jeff Hobbs will divide his time among alto saxophone, violin, and cornet. The venue is located at 201 Octavia Boulevard.
Thursday, October 30, 7 and 8:45 p.m., Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club: Knudsen will play her second gig of the week leading a sextet. Wiitala will again be her bassist, but this time Jon Arkin will play the drums. Knudsen will share the front line with trumpeter Henry Hung and Danny Lubin-Laden on trombone. Dahveed Behroozi will be the sextet’s pianist. For those that do not yet know about this venue, Mr. Tipple’s is located at 39 Fell Street, on the south side of the street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street. Reservations for admission may be made through Web pages for the first and second sets. Both food and drink are available and may be purchased separately.
Friday, October 31, 7 p.m. at 9 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Reed player David Boyce, who curates Other Dimensions in Sound, is preparing “a very special Halloween surprise of a horrifically melodious musical nature.” He is calling this program The Spooky ooky Edition. Further details will probably not be announced to keep the surprise. As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Percussionist André Custodio (from the BayImproviser Web page for his performance this week)
Friday, October 31, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: For those hoping to escape the Halloween spirit, this venue will present two adventurous sets involving some familiar suspects. Dreambounders is the duo of experimental percussionist André Custodio and Lx Rudis, formerly a member of the “synthpunk pioneers,” The Units. There will also be a vocal set by Winston Tong. The venue, as always, is at 653 Chenery Street!
