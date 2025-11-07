A “Mid-Renovation” Performance at The Lab

For those that to not yet know, The Lab is currently undergoing a major renovation. However, the following weekend will see a “mid-renovation” pause in those activities. As a result, The Lab will be open on Sunday evening, November 16, for a performance during that pause.
Félicia Atkinson performing with her electro-acoustic gear (photograph courtesy of The Lab)
The performers will be electro-acoustic composer and visual artist Félicia Atkinson and Jon Porras, who creates drone music usually under the name “Barn Owl.” Tickets may be purchased in advance through the Web page for this event at the price of $23. The fee for those paying at the door will be $25. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the performance will begin at 8 p.m. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street, a short walk from the 16th Street Muni station.
