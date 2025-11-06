Greenlief-Amendola Duo to Perform at C4NM

Scott Amendola and Phillip Greenlief performing at Bird & Beckett Books and Records (from a YouTube video of a performance given on April 27, 2024)
As can be seen above, those familiar with the duo of saxophonist Phillip Greenlief and drummer Scott Amendola are likely to have encountered them among the bookshelves at Bird & Beckett Books and Records. This venue shows up frequently on Bleeding Edge articles, the most recent being the one for this week! However, two weeks from this evening, the duo will “take their act” to the Center for New Music (C4NM).
Their debut album, Collect My Thoughts, was released 30 years ago in 1995. Now they will used their C4NM visit to celebrate their latest album, Stay With It, their first recording on the Clean Feed imprint. The duo is calling their performance “a theatre of the unexpected.” This seems appropriate, since a generous number of C4NM performances pursue the unexpected! One of the unexpected factors is that Amendola will augment his percussion work with electronics. The duo describes their performance of “Farfalle en Mare” as “subtle amalgams of distorted sax exhaust and mutant cymbal-sourced static.” Those old enough to remember the Mickey Mouse Club will probably recognize this event as the latest incarnation of Anything Can Happen Day!
The concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 20. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. General admission will be $20 with a $15 rate for C4NM members and students.
