NCCO: A Sacred and Secular December

Artistic Director Valérie Sainte-Agathe conducting the San Francisco Girls Chorus
Next month the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO), with Music Director Daniel Hope as Concertmaster, will join forces with the San Francisco Girls Chorus to present a program entitled In Winter’s Glow. When I wrote about this program in the season announcement, I called it a “holiday program;” but it would be more accurate to say that the selections will balance both the sacred and the secular. The former will consist of a set of traditional carols arranged by John Rutter, followed by William Billings’ choral composition “Bethlehem” and Benjamin Britten’s “A Wealden Trio: Christmas Song of the Women.” There will also be selections from Jake Heggie’s On the Road to Christmas.
The first half of the program will be devoted to three selections for string ensembles. These will be performed in reverse chronological order, beginning with Rutter’s 1973 Suite for Strings. This will be followed by Edward Elgar’s Opus 20, given the title “Serenade for String Orchestra.” Turning back the clock even further will be Antonio Vivaldi’s RV 580 concerto in B minor for four solo violins. Things will then turn back to the present with performance of “Northern Lights” by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo. The other secular offerings will be David Conte’s Two Winter Scenes and “Whispered and Revealed” by Nico Muhly.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place on Saturday, December 13, beginning at 2 p.m. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, which is located on Cathedral Hill at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just west of the intersection with Franklin. Tickets may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page with prices between $35 and $80.
