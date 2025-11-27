Retreat from Holiday Mania

Thanksgiving Day is now under way, marking the beginning of what I cited this past Monday as “holiday mania.” The good thing about today is that my news track is relatively quiet, particularly where the performing arts are concerned. In the past I have taken advantage of such a situation to reflect on music that I have not encountered for some time, and that seems to be the case today.
Cover of the last of the four Cozzolani albums (from its Bandcamp Web page)
In reviewing my files, I realized that my collection of recordings includes eight CDs accounting for the complete works of Chiara Margarita Cozzolani. Sadly, I wrote about those albums back in my Examiner.com days, meaning that anything I documented is now inaccessible. They were released as four two-CD albums; and I am somewhat disappointed to see that a Google search could only turn up the first two of those albums, available through Bandcamp. (Bandcamp has its own Web page, which accounts for all of the albums.) It goes without saying that I was disappointed that such a prolific female composer should be neglected; but, for all I know, musica omnia, which released the complete set, may have gone out of business! In the immortal words of Kurt Vonnegut, “So it goes!”
The good news is that my own personal listening experience was as drawn to Cozzolani’s compositions as it had been when I first encountered the albums!
