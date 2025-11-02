Steve Carter Trio Returning to Chez Hanny

Members of the Steve Carter Trio with guest artist Marquinho Brasil
A little over a year ago, pianist Steve Carter made his first appearance as leader at a Chez Hanny jazz program. Two weeks from today he will return to Chez Hanny, leading the same trio that performed last year, joined by bassist Dennis Smith and Billy Johnson on drums. This time the trio will perform with a special guest artist, Brazilian percussionist Marquinho Brasil.
For those that do not yet “know the drill,” Chez Hanny is located at 1300 Silver Avenue; and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room, beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 16. Admission will be $25, payable by check or cash or through the jazz@chezhanny.com Zelle account. All of that money will go to cover expenses.
There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served, meaning that reservations are strongly recommended. They may be placed through an electronic mail address: jazz@chezhanny.com. Doos open at 3:30 p.m. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners are always appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment