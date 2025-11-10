The Bleeding Edge: 11/10/2025

This will be another busy week on the Bleeding Edge. Three events have already been announced, all taking place during the weekend:
- Pianist Tanya Gabrielian’s solo recital for Old First Concerts at Old First Presbyterian Church.
- American Reflections: Exuberance, the first concert in the new San Francisco Contemporary Music Players season at the Brava Theatre Center.
- The “mid-renovation” performance by electro-acoustic composer and visual artist Félicia Atkinson and Jon Porras at The Lab.
That leaves six more events, two of which will be taking place at a venue new to this site. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, November 13, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, this will be a three-hour show consisting of four sets. Yama Uba is the duo of vocalists Akiko Sampson and Winter Zora, both of whom have performed for Ötzi. Zora also plays guitar, while Sampson alternates between synthesizer and bass. Vio is a trio with IDHAZ providing immersive soundscapes. Emily Bouton and Christopher Moore provide vocals accompanied by sound sources taken from Game Boys, beat machines, and other synthesizers. Bobby Loachfillet will present a solo project entitled “Camera Obscura.” The final set will be the solo performance of “Nerfbau” by Mike D, drawing upon a noise project originally conceived with Jsun McCarty and Ryan King. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 552 Haight Street. Admission will be between $5 and $15, but the venue believes that no one should be turned away for lack of funds.
Pretty Gritty poster for this weekend (from the BayImproviser Web page for the first event)
Friday, November 14, 7 p.m., Pretty Gritty: This is the new venue, and it is getting off to a roaring start. The most familiar name on the program is Jacob Felix Heule, who will be performing with a group called Antimatter. The other sets will be taken by Caroliner Rainbow Unruly Twists in Odible Brewes Cloth, Amphibious Gestures, Sharkiface, KROB, and Birdspanker. Once again, I feel obliged to cite the immortal words of Anna Russell: “I’m not making this up, you know!” The venue is at 428 Third Street at the corner of Perry Street, just south of Harrison Street near the freeway. Admission will be between $10 and $25.
Friday, November 14, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. This week will present a two-set program with Boyce taking the first set as a solo performance. This will be followed by the Darren Johnston Duo. In the absence of any further information, one can assume that Johnston will be performing with Boyce! As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, November 14, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This will be an album release concert for Robert Heirendt’s Name & Form Ensemble. This is a trio that Heirendt will lead by playing mbira. He will perform with two saxophonists, Randy McKean on alto and Don Plonsey alternating between alto and soprano. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are desirable and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. As of this writing, the Web site provides no information about a price of admission.
Saturday, November 15, 7 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: SMARTBOMB will present a release party for two Mike Boo albums, Dunhill Drone Committee and Heavy Arts Ensemble. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets for $28.98 (including a $3.98 processing fee). The event will take place in the Mission at the Gray Area/Grand Theater at 2665 Mission Street.
Saturday, November 15, 7 p.m., Pretty Gritty: This new venue will present an entirely different performance on its second night. This time there will be four sets as follows: Jeweled Snakes, Midmight!, Head Boggle Anvil Chew for Sand Toothed Ewe, Human De-Selection & Realization Nature Group. (Anna Russell, I hope you are looking down from heaven and enjoying this!) The venue is again at 428 Third Street at the corner of Perry Street, just south of Harrison Street near the freeway; and admission will again be between $10 and $25.
