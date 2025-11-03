The Bleeding Edge: 11/3/2025

The major “bleeding edge” event of this week was previously announced a little less than a month ago. That announcement involved the 24th annual season of the San Francisco Electronic Music Festival, which will take place on November 7, 8, and 9. All other events this week will take place on those same three days, so this will be another week of hard choices to make. Those options are as follows:
Friday, November 7, 6 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Saxophonist Beth Schenck will lead a quintet to showcase her new album Dahlia. She will be joined by Cory Wright, alternating between tenor saxophone and bass clarinet, guitarist matt wrobel, Lisa Mezzacappa on bass, and drummer Jordan Glenn. Admission will be $25. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are desirable and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.
Friday, November 7, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program will present two sets. The first will be a solo guitar performance by Amber Leshan. The second will be Dahveed Behroozi’s Ark of Bones project, which will probably involve additional performers. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
E4TT musicians Margaret Halbig, Megan Chartier, and Nanette McGuinness (photograph by Martyn Selman from the Old First Concerts Web page for this month’s performance)
Friday, November 7, 8 p.m., Old First Church: Lines, Circles + Spirals will be the first concert of the season to be presented by Ensemble for These Times (E4TT), whose season schedule was announced on this site on August 18. As many readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 1751 Sacramento Street. The event will also be livestreamed, with the necessary hyperlink on the Old First Concerts event page.
Saturday, November 8, noon, Center for New Music (C4NM): This will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S, bringing “bleeding edge” together with freshly made pancakes. The most familiar performers of this month will be Scott R. Looney with his adventurous approaches to playing piano and sound designer Thomas Dimuzio. The other sets will be taken by Ploc Munster, Bonus Beast, R K Faulhaber + Unknown Subject #1, and, visiting from Los Angeles, Soiled Doilies. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street; and general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, November 9, 7:30 p.m., Rite Spot Cafe: Soul Bird is a special dinner show featuring the Otherworld Ensemble. This group is led jointly by Rent Romus on winds and Heikki Koskinen playing his usually diverse collection of instruments including e-trumpet, piano, tenor recorder, birch bark horn, and bird calls. Most of the other members of the group will also have bird calls, except for Vinny Golia, who will restrict himself to alto, bass, and contrabass flutes. Joseph Nobel will also play a diversity of flutes, and Joshua Marshall will combine his flute work with both tenor and soprano saxophones. Percussion will be provided by Timothy Orr, who will also double on piano. There will be no charge for admission. The venue is located in the Mission at 2099 Folsom Street on the northeast corner of 17th Street.
