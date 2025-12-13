Next Week with The Living Earth Show

Andy Meyerson, Travis Andrews, and Mark Applebaum, presumably preparing for next week’s performances (from the Eventbrite Web page for Classic Bucket List)
At the end of next week, the duo of guitarist Travis Andrews and drummer Andy Meyerson, known to regular readers as The Living Earth Show (TLES), will join forces and share percussion resources with composer Mark Applebaum. The trio calls itself Bucket List, and they will present two different programs on two consecutive evenings. Both performances will last about 90 uninterrupted minutes beginning at 7:30 p.m. They will take place at the TLES “home base,” the Roar Shack, which is located in the heart of the Mid-Market district at 34 Seventh Street. Tickets are available through Eventbrite Web pages, whose hyperlinks are attached to the specific dates as follows:
Thursday, December 18: The title of this program will be Classic Bucket List. In the words of the performers, the concert will showcase their “dedication to the deadly serious but playfully ludic execution of carefully planned explosions of absurdity, whimsy, gravity, and levity: funk and rock grooves; subtle jazz improvisations; minimalist phasing accompanied by choreography; mercurial, gritty new complexity chamber music; performance art with office supplies and doodads; grocery store time-lapse video; incompetent but vociferously executed vocalizations made whilst trapped in a purple, three-person pope costume; and the reckless administration of mustard to a series of hotdogs.” (It goes without saying that the trio is also dedicated to run-on sentences!)
Friday, December 19: This will be a performance of a single continuous 50-minute piece. It will be realized through cross-fading thirteen distinct musical modules, created by The Achievement Institute, the alter ego of Bucket List. This will be a performance in the round. Some traditional seating will be available; but, again in the words of the trio, “listeners are also encouraged to take in the soothing tones on their own yoga mat and pillow.”
No comments:
Post a Comment