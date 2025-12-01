The Bleeding Edge: 12/1/2025

The last month of the year will get off to a very busy start. Perhaps the evenings will be seen as a welcome time of relief after a hectic day of shopping! All the venues will be familiar to regular readers, and the options are impressively diverse. Details are as follows:
Tuesday, December 2, 8 p.m., The Knockout: DJ George Chen is celebrating his birthday by inviting friends to both perform and share DJ activities. He will alternate with Les Detrimental in spinning post-punk tracks and vinyl goofs. This is one of those gigs whose producer does not seem to care very much about background specifics.
The opening set will be by Magic Penny, whose members are Stanley Lam, Jon Constantino, and Jude. Information about instrumentation is provided for only the last of them, drummer Jude. The second set will be taken by Kevin Corcoran and Jacob Felix Heule, describing themselves as “two guys making scratching and rubbing noises on bass drums.” Boxleitner will take the final set, providing no advance information. The Knockout is located in the Mission at 3223 Mission Street (across from Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack). Admission will be $10.
Wednesday, December 3, and Saturday, December 6, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, December 4, 7 p.m., and Friday, December 5, 8 p.m., Grey Area Art And Technology: This will be the annual festival presented by Recombinant Media Labs, given the title Recombinant Network Editions 2025. Each day will have a different curator presenting a unique program of performers. Gray Area has created a Web page with specifics for each of the programs and a hyperlink for purchasing tickets, including a pass for the entire event. Gray Area is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street, between 22nd Street and 23rd Street.
Thursday, December 4, Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6, 8 p.m., Audium: 1000 Whispers From Our Future is “an auditory excursion that transcends the confines of our physicality and ascends listeners into the waves of the infinite.” More specifically, it is the result of almost a decade of work by Pat Mesiti-Miller inside California prisons, during which he recorded the sounds of the physical structures of incarceration. Over the course of the performance, listeners will be guided through three realms: The Realm of the Concrete, The Realm of Transcendence, and The Realm of Spirit. For those that do not already know, this performing space has 176 loudspeakers. It is located at 1616 Bush Street, and the price of admission will be twenty and thirty dollars. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, December 5, 6 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The title of the next jazz gig at this venue will be John Calloway’s Fall to Winter Musings, a reflection on the change of the seasons. John Calloway plays flutes of different sizes, leading a quartet whose other members are pianist Murray Low, Sam Bevan on bass, and drummer Scott Amendola. This is another familiar venue for “bleeding edge” events; but, for those encountering the venue for the first time, it is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. The cover charge is $20 will a student rate of $10. Younger children will be admitted at no charge. Those wishing to make reservations can call 415-586-3733.
Friday, December 5, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: This will be the next Other Dimensions in Sound performance curated by reed player David Boyce. This week Boyce has been a bit coy about the program, describing it only as “a very special tribute to our friend eyevee.” As always, the venue is the bookstore located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Lost Trio musicians Phillip Greenlief, Tom Hassett, and Dan Seamans (from the BayImproviser Web page for their performance this week)
Friday, December 5, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: This venue will present a second set, which will be “something completely different.” The performers will be saxophonist Phillip Greenlief, Dan Seamans on bass, and drummer Tom Hassett. They call themselves collectively The Lost Trio. As of this writing, no information about admission has been provided.
No comments:
Post a Comment