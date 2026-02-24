Audium to Present a Month of Pamela Z

The Audium listening space (from the City Box Office Web page for the performances being discussed)
Readers that follow Bleeding Edge articles on this site probably already know about Audium. This is a highly unique performing space with 176 loudspeakers that can surround listeners with sounds that can move past, over, and under them. These “sound sculptures” are then given “live” performances in total darkness, thus affirming the name of the venue through its reliance on audiences prepared to exercise their respective auditory systems.
To encourage the use of this technology, Audium invites creative artists through residency support. At the end of this month composer and performer Pamela Z will conclude her residence. Her results will then be performed at Audium. The title of her full-evening program will be Arbeitsklang, which translates into English as “worksound.”
Those performances will all begin at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout the entirety of next month. General admission (to which the usual fee will be added) will be $30. There will be ADA (Americans with Disabilities) accessible seating at the same price. Students and the underemployed will be admitted at the discount rate of $20. For those that do not follow the Bleeding Edge regularly, Audium is located at 1616 Bush Street at the corner of Franklin Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and there will be no late entry.
No comments:
Post a Comment