Lively Bach Arranged for Two Guitars

Duo Aratik guitarists Jure Cerkovnik and Aljaž Cvirn providing a stimulating arrangement of Bach keyboard music (from a YouTube video released by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
There have been no shortage of arrangements for guitar of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Over the course of his career, Andrés Segovia added a generous number of Bach compositions to his catalog, the most impressive probably being the final Ciaconna movement from the BWV 1004 partita, originally composed for solo violin. This morning saw the release of the latest Omni on-Location video, a duo performance presented by two Slovenian guitarists who call themselves Duo Aratik: Jure Cerkovnik and Aljaž Cvirn.
The selection was another final movement: this time the Gigue that concludes BWV 816, the fifth of the six “French” suites, composed in the key of G major. This tends to be given a lively keyboard interpretation, and the Duo Aratik guitarists had no trouble rising to the same tempo. The camera tended to keep up with the give-and-take of the melodic phrases; but, for the most part, it kept both guitarists in the frame. What was most important, however, was the way in which the duo captured the composer’s approach to a theme known best for its liveliness.
