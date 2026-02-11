SFCA to Celebrate Music for Jewish Traditions

Poster design for next month’s concert (from the Web Page for purchasing tickets)
Next month will see the second of the three programs to be presented this season by San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA). The title of this program will be L’Chaim! A Celebration of Life, and the theme will be a global perspective on Jewish tradition. Those traditions will be expressed through music of praise and devotion, intimacy, and hard-won hope, inspired by the Biblical psalms and lamentations.
As is often the case, this will be a “past and present” program. The past will be acknowledged through compositions by Salamone Rossi, who served as concertmaster for the court of Mantua from 1587 to 1628, and Felix Mendelssohn from the nineteenth century. The contemporary composers on the program will be Tzvi Avni, Matt Van Brink, Sylke Zimpel, L Peter Deutsch, and Alice Parker. As usual, there will also be world premiere performances of music by Composer-in-Residence Max Marcus and Composer-Not-in-Residence Peter Hilliard.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street. A Web page has been created for online ticket purchases on a pay-what-you-will basis. Tickets at the door will be sold for $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30.
No comments:
Post a Comment