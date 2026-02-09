The Bleeding Edge: 2/9/2026

This will be a busy week on the Bleeding Edge. Only two events have been previously announced:
- Sarah Cahill’s Music History and Literature, which will take place this evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall on the eleventh floor of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music building at 200 Van Ness Avenue
- The performance by Splinter Reeds at The Lab, located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street
With one exception, all other events will take place at familiar venues as follows:
Thursday, February 12, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This will be the usual evening of four adventurous sets. Kristin Miltner is the composer and designer of video game consoles “designed to seize you by the roll of quarters and pull you headlong into unfolding multidimensional space.” This will be followed by Bevin Kelley, who is half of the duo Blectum From Blechdom. The next set will be performed jointly by PCRV and Appliancide, both based in Fargo, North Dakota. The final set will be taken by Dead Fern, with further information provided by its Bandcamp Web page.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight (sometimes known as Haight-Fillmore) at 552 Haight Street, between Fillmore Street and Steiner Street. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $5 and $15. As in the past, no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, February 13, 7 p.m., Medicine for Nightmares: Details have not yet been announced for this week’s Other Dimensions in Sound program. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Friday, February 13, 8:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Jazz percussionist Kahil El'Zabar will lead a performance by The Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. As usual, the venue is located in Glen Park at 653 Chenery Street. The cover charge is $35 with a student rate of between $10. Those wishing to make reservations can call 415-586-3733.
Saturday, February 14, 12:00 p.m., Center for New Music: This will be the usual G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S event with the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. It appears that this month there will be five sets with “bleeding edge” eccentricities in the names as follows:
- Amphibious Gestures
- Leyya Mona Tawil
- Rot Diet
- Adult Math
- Kink Disposal Unit
Admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of Market Street.
Sunday, February 15, 2 p.m., Center for New Music: This will be the next performance to be presented by the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSA/SF). Program details are not as specific as they were last year, but they will feature new works for piano, oboe, violin, flute, and electronics by John G. Bilotta, Monica Chew, James W. Cook, Mary Fineman, Robert Fleisher, John F. McGrew, Amy Stephens, Davide Verotta, and Ludmila Yurina. Admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for members and students.
Lorin Benedict, whose performance often involves only his microphone
Monday, February 16, 8 p.m., Harlan Records: This record store, located at 18 Harlan Place, will host a live (and free) performance by the duo of George Grydkovets and Lorin Benedict.
