April 12 is Getting Busier!

Some readers may recall that, two weeks ago when I wrote my announcement for next month’s San Francisco Symphony performances, the second Sunday of the month included two chamber music recitals both taking place at 2 p.m., one at the Gunn Theater at the Legion of Honor and the other in Davies Symphony Hall. Since that time, I have been informed of two further performances taking place later in that day, the first at 4 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. The second will be on the other side of Grove Street in the Taube Atrium Theatre, which is on the top floor of the Veterans Building on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The first will be in the Old First Church, which involves hiking up Van Ness Avenue to Sacramento Street. Specifics for these new additions to the day’s schedule are as follows:
4 p.m.: The Old First program will be the finale of the 2025/26 Liederabend season. Ironically, this will be a solo performance by pianist Jeffrey LaDeur entitled Concert Confidential. Program details have not yet been announced; but LaDeur will present solo piano masterworks, anecdotes, comedy, and musical insight. This promises to be a very personal occasion in which LaDeur “breaks the fourth wall in a way that welcomes the audience into the musical life of a pianist in all its tragicomic glory.”
Vocalist Caroline Shaw (photograph by Kait Moreno, courtesy of SFP)
7 p.m.: The Attacca Quartet will return to Herbst Theatre to present the last of the three performances in their Contemporary Chamber concert series prepared for San Francisco Performances (SFP). The entire program will be devoted to compositions by Caroline Shaw, who will join the ensemble as both violinist and vocalist. The selections on the program have been announced as follows:
- Blueprint
- Cant voi l’aube
- Three Essays
- And So
- The Evergreen
- Other Song
As at least some readers probably already know that the members of this quartet are violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, Nathan Schram on viola, and cellist Andrew Yee.
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