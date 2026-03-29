E4TT: Next Month’s Women Composers

Poster design for the program being announced (from the Web page on the San Francisco Conservatory of Music Web site)
Next month will see the first performance in the new year by Ensemble for These Times (E4TT). The title of the program will be Women Crossing/Liminality; and, as the title suggests, all of the composers will be female. The first three will be world premiere performances of works, whose titles have not yet been announced, by Juhi Bansai, Vivian Fung, and Pamela Z. The program will also include the winner of a competition by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music’s Technology and Applied Composition Department. The remaining two works on the program will be solo performances: “say it in your heart, say it in your sleep” by Leilehua Lanzilotti for piano and “Liminality” by Sofia Jen Ouyang for cello.
This performance will take place next month on Friday, April 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be the Cha Chi Ming Recital Hall, located in the Bowes Center of the San Francisco Conservatory Music at 200 Van Ness Avenue. There will be no charge for admission, and a Web page has been created for reserving seats. As will be seen on that Web page, the performance will also be livestreamed.
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