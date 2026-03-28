Ébène Quartet to Conclude SFP Chamber Music

Ébène Quartet members Yuya Okamoto, Gabriel Le Magadure, Marie Chilemme, and Pierre Colombet (from the event page for their next SFP recital)
Having written about next month’s return by the Danish String Quartet to San Francisco Performances (SFP), it is not too early to announce that the 2025–2026 Chamber Series will conclude two days later with a performance by the Ébène Quartet. Cellist Yuya Okamoto recently joined the ensemble, giving the audience the first opportunity to experience his performance with the other more familiar members of the quartet: violinists Pierre Colombet and Gabriel Le Magadure with Marie Chilemme on viola. When the ensemble last visited SFP, they prepared a program with string quartets in the first half and jazz in the second.
For their return, they will hold off on any jazz (unless it shows up in an encore). The entire program will be framed by two of the “Three Bs,” both represented by “second quartets.” The program will begin with the second of the six Opus 18 quartets, composed by Ludwig van Beethoven in the key of G major. It will conclude with the second of the two Opus 51 quartets by Johannes Brahms, composed in the key of A minor. The “middle” work on the program will be Claude Debussy’s only string quartet, composed in 1893 in the key of G minor.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, which many (most?) readers know is located in the heart of the Civic Center at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices will be $80, $70, and $60. As those readers probably also know, SFP has created a Web page for purchasing those tickets.
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