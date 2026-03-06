March to Conclude with Unique Chamber Music

Many readers probably know by now that two guitarists will share the final program of the month presented jointly by San Francisco Performances and the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. Guitarist JIJI made her San Francisco debut under those joint auspices, and she will return to San Francisco at the end of this month. This time she will share the program with her former teacher, Jason Vieaux.
The program will be an extensively diverse one. At one end there will be contributions by two composers from the Baroque period, Johann Sebastian Bach and Domenico Scarlatti. BWV 998 is in three movements: Prelude, Fugue, and Allegro. It was written for lute or harpsichord but has found its way into the guitar repertoire. The most recent work to be performed will be the San Francisco premiere of “Four Paths of Light,” which Pat Metheny composed by Vieaux.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. It will take place in the Taube Atrium Theatre, which is located on the top floor of the Veterans Building in the War Memorial complex (more specifically, the building on the southwest corner of McAllister Street). All tickets are being sold for $70, and a Web page has been created for purchases.
Myriad Trio members Demarre McGill, Julie Smith Phillips, and Che-Yen Chen (from the Groupmuse Web page for their performance)
At that same time on the same date, Chamber Music San Francisco will present a performance of the Myriad Trio. This is a somewhat unconventional ensemble, whose members are flutist Demarre McGill, Che-Yen Chen on viola, and harpist Julie Smith Phillips. They created their ensemble in order to perform Claude Debussy’s “Sonate en Trio.”
This performance will begin exactly at the same time on exactly the same date. However, the venue will be the Presidio Theatre, which is, literally, “on the other side of town!” The street address in 99 Moraga Avenue. Groupmuse has created a Web page for purchasing tickets. The price of admission will be $20 with a four-dollar discount for Supermusers.
No comments:
Post a Comment