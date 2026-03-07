March will End with Outsound SIMM Series

The Doctor Bob duo preparing medications for the end of this month
Readers may recall that this month came in like a lion with a two-set SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program. It turns out that the lion will still be roaring at the end of this month, which will conclude with a second SIMM series program. This will be a single-set program featuring the return of Doctor Bob, the duo of Bob Marsh (voice and cello) and David Michalak, who will, once again, divide his attention among a lap steel guitar, a skatchbox, and a phantom harp.
They will be joined by a diverse sextet performing (for this occasion) as The Outpatients. The front line will include two saxophonists, Kersti Abrams on alto and Jeff Hobbs on tenor, alternating with both cornet and violin, along with trombonist Ron Heglin. Rhythm will be provided by Cindy Webster, alternating between singing saw and hurdy-gurdy, and drummer Andre Custodio on both goblet and wave drum.
As always, the SIMM Series performance will take place at the Musician’s Union Hall, which is located at 119 Ninth Street, just below Market Street. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $25.
