Next BARS Concert will be in About 3 Weeks

The next program in the current Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) season will also be the first concert to be programmed by Music Director Robert Mollicone. Some readers may recall that Mollicone shared the podium with Eun Sun Kim for the Pride Concert performance by the San Francisco Opera Orchestra, which took place at the end of June of last year. The title of Mollicone’s BARS program will be We’ll Always Have Paris.
Not surprisingly, the program will conclude with George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris.” This American “tone poem” will be complemented by a similar offering by Lily Boulanger, whose was born in Paris. The title of her composition will be “D’un matin de printemps” (on a spring morning). Each of these compositions will be preceded by a work with its own “French connection.” The overture for the program will be the one that Gioachino Rossini composed for his opera William Tell, which premiered in Paris. Gershwin, on the other hand, will be coupled with Benjamin Britten. Like Gershwin, Britten is not French; but his song cycle Les Illuminations sets texts by the French poet Arthur Rimbaud.
The performance of this program will take place on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m. The venue will be the SFCM Concert Hall at 50 Oak Street, a short walk from the Van Ness Muni station. BARS has created its own Web page for processing ticket sales.Ticket prices range between $43.50 and $12. The Web page includes a chart showing which seats are available at what prices.
