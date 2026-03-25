OFS: From the “Supernatural” to the “Mercurial”

Some readers may recall that the first One Found Sound (OFS) concert to take place this year was held of February 7 with the title Supernatural. The next concert will take place in about two and a half weeks with another stimulating title: Mercurial. This adjective is inspired by the god Mercury in the pantheon of Greek mythology. He is associated with both brilliant energy and unexpected twists, attributions to be found in the two symphonies that will conclude each half of the program.
Thomas Hardy’s 1791 portrait of Joseph Haydn (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
The first of these will be Hoboken I:59, Joseph Haydn’s 59th (“Fire”) symphony composed in the key of A major. The program will then conclude with Haydn’s former pupil, the Opus 60 (fourth) symphony in B-flat major composed by Ludwig van Beethoven. Each of these “classical” composers will be preceded by a contemporary one. Carlos Simon will begin the program with “Fate Now Conquers.” The second half of the program will begin with “When Cherry Blossoms Burned” by Aidan De Guzman, winner of the OFS 2025 Emerging Composer Award.
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 11. The venue will be familiar to those who have attended past OFS concerts, Heron Arts in SoMa, located at 7 Heron Street on the block between 7th Street and 8th Street, All tickets are being sold for $30. They may be purchased online through a Ticket Tailor event page.
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